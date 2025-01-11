Free Online Course On Human Trafficking Launched

A free online course has been launched to strengthen awareness and further educate Jamaicans about the critical issue of human trafficking.

The course was launched by the Office of the National Rapporteur in Trafficking in Persons, today (January 10) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston and can be accessed at www.onrtip.gov.jm.

Highlighting the significance of the course, Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said it is vital that persons have a better understanding of human trafficking and the nuances surrounding the phenomenon.

The speech was delivered by Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.

Dr. Chang argued that every Jamaican should be able to identify human trafficking, to not only avoid being trafficked but to identify others who may be trafficked so that it can be reported to the authorities.

“Recent alarming statistics indicate that the main perpetrators of child trafficking in Jamaica are parents and guardians. It is important, therefore, to sensitise and train relevant officials and others on strategies to curb this crime. When we spread awareness by providing the relevant information, we are able to prevent individuals from falling victims of being trafficked. It can happen in any community and victims can be of any age, race, gender, nationality, so prevention is a key pillar to combat human trafficking,” he said.

“Prevention is defined as an activity that is geared towards trafficking in persons from happening and, therefore, it involves preventing non victims from victimisation and trafficked persons from re-victimisation. With this online course, we will be able to reach a wider demography and to enhance their knowledge on the heinous activity with just a click of a button,” the Minister added.

He pointed out that the Ministry has been working tirelessly to combat human trafficking.

“We have seen significant strides in preventing trafficking, protecting victims and prosecuting offenders, and I want to reassure you that we’re committed to further tackling elements like this that pose a threat to the people of Jamaica. We will not relent in the fight against crime in all forms. We want to recognise that human trafficking is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach and, therefore, together we can make a difference, so let us join forces to combat human trafficking to protect our citizens and build a safer, more just society for all Jamaicans,” the Minister said.

For her part, National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Diahann Gordon Harrison, said the free course is divided into three modules and aims to build the preventive network and rubric of protection for persons who are vulnerable in the country.

She explained that there is a self-test at the end of each module to ensure persons are absorbing the information.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison informed that a digital e-learning tool was previously developed in partnership with the British High Commission that could be accessed by stakeholders via a thumb drive.

“But then we said, how can we broaden access, how can we ensure that anybody at all who doesn’t have access to the office or anyone who works there can get this information and most importantly can self-test, so that it builds their confidence in terms of their anti-human trafficking understanding, and so another partnership was born and so we collaborated and created this online access that is completely free, completely open to anyone who has just about 35 to 40 minutes and one who is interested and curious about what human trafficking looks like in Jamaica and how it manifests in different circumstances,” she said.

She explained that the course is another step being taken to shed light on human trafficking.

“The biggest threat that Jamaica faces in the anti-human trafficking fight is the absence of knowledge – that absence of recognition that human trafficking is not a foreign thing but it is in fact a Jamaican thing and it affects Jamaicans, both in our country and outside of our country,” she said.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison informed that human trafficking continues to be one of the most aggressive forms of organised crime in the world.

“When we look at the statistics, I think the last dollar figure indicated that it is one that amasses over US$150 billion in terms of the profits that traffickers really live off and continue to exploit people to enrich themselves,” she said.