Free Medical Camp and Bollywood Extravaganza to Celebrate India Week

A free medical camp and a Bollywood Extravaganza are among the activities being organised by the Indian High Commission to celebrate India Week from August 11 to 15.
In an interview with JIS News, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Masakui Rungsung, informed that this year’s activities will culminate with the celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 15.
“We are celebrating this year the 77th Independence Day of India, and we thought that we will make it more colourful, celebrative and bigger and involving more people, not only of the Indian community but also Jamaicans,” said High Commissioner Rungsung.
He noted that the first two days of the Week will involve a Bollywood Workshop led by an Indian dance choreographer along with free yoga and meditation sessions at the Indian High Commission located at 5 Earls Court, Acadia, St. Andrew.
The High Commissioner also indicated that there will be a “huge medical camp” at the Victoria Mutual Building Society Parking Lot, St. Lucia Avenue, New Kingston, on Sunday, August 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The free medical camp is being hosted in collaboration with the Andrews Memorial Hospital and Allkare Pharmacy and Wellness Centre.
“There will be around 15 general practitioner doctors and more than 10 dentists who will come to participate in the camp,” said the High Commissioner, adding that services to be administered will include medical consultation, blood pressure and diabetes checks, HIV, cholesterol and syphilis tests along with the provision of medications.
Other activities include a ‘Bollywood Extravaganza’, showcasing Indian song and dance at Jamaica College, 189 Old Hope Road on Monday, August 14, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and National Day celebrations, including the hoisting of the Indian flag and an evening reception at the Little Theatre on August 15.
The High Commissioner is encouraging persons who are interested in attending the Bollywood Extravaganza to register by email at accts.kingston@mea.gov.in or WhatsApp 876-412-3099 to collect entry pass for the event, which will feature a mixture of dancers from Jamaica and India.