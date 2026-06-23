Fraser-Pryce Urges Increased Support for Athletes

Iconic Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is urging Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora to invest more in local athletes, especially in the early stages of their career.

Speaking at the recent 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, she said that the support is crucial in ensuring that the country’s elite athletes remain motivated and rooted at home, especially as global recruitment drives intensify.

She highlighted the need for increased investments in sporting facilities and youth development programmes.

With eight Olympic and 17 World Championship medals, the retired sprinter said she was proud to represent her country during her career.

“I consider myself a daughter of the soil, and the reason is the fact that where I am today is because of Jamaica and Jamaicans,” she said, noting that every milestone reached was achieved with Jamaican backing.

She said that representing one’s country at any level is the ultimate dream, noting that the love and support she has received over the years from Jamaican fans is something she will never forget.

She pointed to events like the Penn Relays as touchpoints where diaspora support helps sustain Jamaica’s athletes, noting that the care and resources available at such gatherings are driven in part by diaspora engagement and solidarity.

“It’s not hard for me to represent Jamaica because Jamaica has given me a lot and has given me the platform to really showcase the history of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the years,” Mrs. Fraser-Pryce added.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, underscored the diaspora’s strategic role in shaping the next generation of Jamaican athletes.

“Mrs. Fraser-Pryce’s message resonates with a broader plea within Jamaica’s sports community. The emphasis on collaborative, cross-diaspora initiatives offer a path to pooling resources and strengthening the development pipeline for Jamaica’s youngest athletes,” he said.