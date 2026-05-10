Fraser Fontaine & Kong Winners of the Workplace Wellness Challenge

Insurance company, Fraser Fontaine & Kong emerged winners of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Corporate Wellness Challenge – 8×8 Edition, walking away with a $2 million wellness corner prize.

The winner was announced during the Corporate Wellness Challenge Awards Brunch held on May 9, at the Serengeti in Hope Gardens, St. Andrew.

The Forestry Department secured second place, while the Seprod Group of Companies placed third. They received $1.5 million and $1 million wellness corners respectively.

In her remarks, State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Krystal Lee said 70 organizations participated in the competition, which started in June 2025.

“Today, we celebrate more than a competition. We celebrate a movement that is transforming workplaces across Jamaica into spaces that champion healthier living, stronger teams and brighter futures. The energy, commitment and passion displayed throughout the Corporate Wellness 8 x 8 Edition has sent a powerful message that wellness is no longer optional, but essential to national development and organizational success,” Ms. Lee said.

“The Corporate Wellness 8 x 8 Edition represents far more than physical activity and competition. It reflects the Ministry’s broader policy direction to strengthen workplace wellness across Jamaica, by encouraging organizations to adopt and implement sustainable workplace wellness policies, promote healthy lifestyles, facilitate regular health checks and create environments that support the overall well-being of employees,” she added.

The competition was organized by the Ministry, through the Jamaica Moves programme and the Health Promotion and Education Unit. It was designed to address the key risk factors for non-communicable diseases.

The challenges included road races, a nature hike, a park run, an obstacle course, a recipe challenge, corporate cook-off and a health education quiz. Workplaces were also tasked with doing their own health education sessions, office workout sessions and health screenings.

Meanwhile, employee from Fraser Fontaine & Kong, Elizabeth Alexander, expressed gratitude on behalf of the company.

“When we saw it [the competition] …we said this is a no-brainer, because we’ve already been doing those stuff except for the quiz. The competition spirit in the office was geared up, and we were ready to go. In addition to us really being wellness people/workers, we also engage our clients, because we have an online wellness platform,” she stated.

As part of the prizes, the winning team also received healthy snacks valued at $500,000, 10 standing desks, five full automatic desk converters, framed health posters and 10 Industrial Gases Limited (IGL) gas vouchers.