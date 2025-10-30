France Stands in Solidarity with Jamaica

France expresses its solidarity with Jamaica following the devastating passage of Hurricane Melissa, which has caused significant damage throughout the island.

France is preparing to dispatch humanitarian aid to Jamaica today.

Essential relief kits and water treatment units will be delivered in the coming days by the French Armed Forces in the West Indies, as part of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

The French Embassy in Jamaica, with the support of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, notably through its Crisis and Support Centre, is fully mobilised and remains in close contact with the French community and French nationals visiting the area.