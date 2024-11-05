Four Shelters Open

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is reporting that four shelters across the island are currently open, consequent on the passage of Tropical Storm Rafael.

Speaking with JIS News on Tuesday (November 5), ODPEM’s Acting Director General, Richard Thompson, said two shelters have been opened in Clarendon, at Rocky Point, and the Drop-In Centre in May Pen.

“We have the BB Coke High School out in St. Elizabeth and there’s another shelter which is open at Grange Hill Primary in Westmoreland. So we have about eight [persons] at Rocky Point, I think we have five at the Drop-in Centre, two at BB Coke and I think it’s about three at Grange Hill,” he informed.

The Acting Director General pointed out that persons are going to the shelters out of caution.

“I think about five persons out of the eight [at Rocky Point] are a carryover from Hurricane Beryl, and for the others, most are moving out of caution,” he indicated.

Residents who may be making their way to shelters across the island are being reminded to take essential supplies.

“For persons who are on medication, bring those; persons who are moving with babies, you normally bring baby formula. We also say to persons, as best as possible, carry some food supplies with you, non-perishables, crackers and those things, if you have, to tide you over until the system can be triggered [to provide supplies]. If you’re going beyond two to three days, which we don’t foresee, based on what is happening, then the system will [be triggered] to provide food supplies,” Mr. Thompson said.

The Acting Director General further stated that Jamaica has not gotten to the stage as yet where pets are allowed in shelters.

“Even though Jamaica is fast becoming a country where persons have high priority for their pets, we are not at that stage yet, where we have shelters for pets. So we’re saying to persons, provide a safe location for your pets at home if you’re moving into the shelters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thompson informed that the ford at old Troja in St. Catherine is flooded and impassable.

“We are saying to persons, don’t cross that area. We have closed off the [Bog Walk] Gorge [in St. Catherine], as the water there is at a critical level, it’s almost coming over the bridge at this time. And we have seen… where there is a landslide that has blocked the road going into Glengoffe [St. Catherine]. So we are constantly monitoring to see what is happening, and to keep pushing out the information,” Mr. Thompson said.

He further indicated that there has been flooding and some minor landslides in Guys Hill, St. Catherine.