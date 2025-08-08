Four Families in Central Kingston Get NSHP Houses

Four families from Central Kingston, who were living in substandard housing conditions due to tragic or unfortunate circumstances, have received new homes under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

The keys to the new homes were handed over by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (August 7).

The recipients are Paulette Reynolds, Keisha Lewis, Jacqueline Rodgers and 78-year-old Leonard Tucker.

Prime Minister Holness emphasised that the beneficiaries, who faced difficult circumstances, were chosen after rigorous assessments to ensure that they were truly in need.

“We have a very thorough and robust beneficiary identification system,” Dr. Holness assured.

In the case of Ms. Reynolds, who will be occupying a new three-bedroom unit with her four grandchildren, her former residence was destroyed by fire in 2016.

“I prayed to God that I would get somewhere better to live. I am so happy, I can’t explain,” she told JIS News in an interview.

Ms. Lewis, likewise, expressed gratitude for the new home presented to her and her family.

“I have been a single parent all my life. I was living in a board structure that was run-down. I have multiple health issues and so does my mom. And my late brother (who was disabled), he was here too, but unfortunately, he passed away last year [in] June,” she shared.

Ms. Lewis revealed that in what seemed like a tragic twist of fate, the property that she relocated to while awaiting the completion of her NSHP home, was gutted by fire on April 11.

“So right now, the only thing we own is this beautiful two-bedroom house, and I’m sure, by the grace of God, we’ll get bed and stuff to put in it. So, I thank my MP (Member of Parliament) and I’m so grateful to my Prime Minister and the taxpayers of Jamaica. I’m so very grateful,” she said.

The third beneficiary, Ms. Rodgers, is a diabetic who lost her leg to the non-communicable disease.

“I am overwhelmed this morning. I am very happy because the condition that we were living in wasn’t a good condition,” she shared.

Ms. Rodgers, who is caregiver to her disabled mother, expressed gratitude for her new home amidst tears of joy.

In response to her story, Prime Minister Holness expressed hope that the new home will bring her comfort and contribute to stabilising her health.

“The people of Jamaica, I’m sure… all of us who are taxpayers… would agree that you are a deserving beneficiary and that their tax dollars are being put to good use,” Dr. Holness affirmed.

All four recipients signed a social contract with the NSHP pledging to ensure that they will not utilise the houses for any other purpose other than a residence, that they will maintain the home in the state it was received, and that they will refrain from carrying out any illegal acts at the residences.

The Prime Minister indicated that the Government is now handing over three to seven houses to NSHP beneficiaries weekly.

“The intention is to be able to assist all Jamaicans who find themselves in a housing crisis. Either they are homeless, or where they currently live is below the acceptable standard of shelter, or they are impacted by weather events or other tragic events, or they live in what is termed in Jamaica, ‘a tenement yard’,” Dr. Holness explained.

He noted that the Government has improved its ability to design the NSHP units, having perfected stock designs that are helping to improve the aesthetics of the communities in which they are built.

Dr. Holness also pointed out that NSHP units are being built at a more rapid pace; in the case of Ms. Reynolds’ unit, construction was completed in under four weeks.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth & Job Creation, Arlene Williams, shared that with approximately 300 units completed, the NSHP has benefited 1,082 individuals across 57 of the island’s 63 constituencies.

“There are 45 active construction projects or 93 rooms across 19 constituencies, which are expected to be completed shortly. Work on an additional 65 projects or 173 units comprising 384 rooms is expected to commence during this financial year,” she shared.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kingston Central, Donovan Williams, pointed out that improving the housing stock in the constituency is one of his main objectives as MP.

“I’m happy to say, so far, we’re making incremental strides. We’re not there yet, but little by little… the Ministry of Economic Growth has partnered with us and the Ministry of Local Government, through the Hon. Desmond McKenzie’s Indigent Housing Programme, and we have been making inroads,” Mr. Williams affirmed.