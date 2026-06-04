Foundation Offers Open Door University Scholarship for Students in St. Thomas

Eligible persons in Lyssons, St. Thomas, and surrounding communities are being encouraged to apply for the Open Door University Scholarship, which offers up to $300,000 towards tertiary studies.

The scholarship is open to persons over 17 years old who are enrolled full-time with a grade point average of 2.8 or above. They must have an official acceptance letter and academic results (particularly new students), must demonstrate financial need, be active in school, church or community group, must be a Jamaican citizen, and must be able to attend a selection interview if shortlisted.

The initiative is the brainchild of Associate Pastor, Kenroy Moyston, and his wife Melanie Moyston, through their Foundation, Moyston’s Life Changing Powerhouse, in partnership with the Lyssons Church of God in Christ.

It was launched at a gospel concert on Friday (May 29), at the Lyssons Primary School, which featured performances from Carey Sayles, Mykal Malachi, Sister Bonnie and Brother Simon. The event, dubbed ‘A life-changing concert for a life-changing cause’, was also used as a fundraiser to support the scholarship.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Moyston said that the concert surpassed his expectations.

“The persons who came out really enjoyed themselves and the artistes did an exceptional job at lifting up God while at the same time bringing some wonderful Gospel entertainment to the people, so we can raise the funds,” he said.

For the Moystons, the initiative is deeply personal, having experienced the value of scholarship support and experiencing how one opportunity can change the direction of someone’s life.

They created the platform from an innate desire to help alleviate a real challenge affecting many young people within St. Thomas.

“I want to say to persons who are out there and in need of some financial support in the Lyssons community or surrounding areas, please visit our Instagram page (@theopendoor.usf) and see the application and you are able to apply,” Mr. Moyston said.

Application forms are also available at the Church of God in Christ in Top Hill, Lyssons on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Persons can also request a copy of the document at theopendoor.usf@gmail.com.

Completed applications and supporting documents must be submitted via that email using the subject line Scholarship Application.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, June 28.