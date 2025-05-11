Fosrich Unveils ‘The Hamptons Trelawny’ Development

FosRich Group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cecil Foster, announced plans for a visionary development dubbed ‘The Hamptons Trelawny’ during Thursday’s (May 8) Jamaica Investment and Housing Forum at the Resort World hotel in Queens, New York.

The multimillion-dollar project, strategically targeting diaspora investors and local professionals, aims to transform 100 acres of the picturesque fishing village of Salt Marsh into a premier residential community.

Overlooking the Falmouth cruise ship pier, the development promises to bring world-class amenities to Trelawny while creating new opportunities for investment and economic growth.

“It is going to be very, very unique,” Mr. Foster said, noting that the project will deliver over 600 housing units ranging from modern apartment complexes to elegant standalone homes with 2, 3 and 4-bedroom options.

He said that The Hamptons’ holistic approach to community building sets it apart from other housing developments, with thoughtfully designed lifestyle amenities including extensive jogging trails stretching up to 550 meters, strategically placed gazebos for outdoor recreation, and an environmentally-conscious bird sanctuary within the gated community.

“Jamaica needs something like this,” Mr. Foster stated, noting that the development addresses the growing demand for integrated living spaces that combine comfort, security, and lifestyle amenities.

With groundbreaking to be undertaken in about six months, the project represents one of the most ambitious housing developments in Jamaica’s recent history.

Mr. Foster also unveiled plans for a 300,000-square-foot commercial complex, which will serve the residents of The Hamptons and surrounding communities, with doctors’ offices, dining options ranging from fast-food to fine dining, supermarkets, entertainment venues, and home goods retailers.

There will also be a daycare facility and a reggae music village within the commercial space that promises to become a unique attraction.

In a notable commitment to sustainability, Mr. Foster informed that solar energy will power the development, aligning with global trends toward renewable energy and FosRich’s own expertise in solar solutions. This eco-conscious approach could set a new standard for large-scale developments in Jamaica.

“We see this development as something that persons who are young will want to buy into,” Mr. Foster said, noting that it will also attract Jamaicans in the diaspora.

The location choice reflects careful consideration of both practical and aesthetic factors.

“Trelawny is kind of rural; it’s a kind of place where the amenities we are offering can easily be integrated into the development,” Mr. Foster pointed out.

“The jogging trails, the bird sanctuary, and the lifestyle will make people feel comfortable, and Trelawny brings that kind of aura,” he added.

FosRich Company Limited is a leading distributor of lighting, electrical, transformers, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipes and solar energy products. The company distinguishes itself through quality, cost-effective service and technical collaborations with clients.

Its impressive roster of global partnerships includes industry giants Philips Lighting, Victron Energy, Siemens, NEXANS, General Electric, and Jinko.

The company generated income of $3.69 billion in 2023, representing a $324 million increase over the previous year.

Gross profit rose by $171 million to $1.56 billion, while net profit shifted from $325 million to $235 million, reflecting the company’s significant investments in growth initiatives.

The investment forum was addressed by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill; Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alsion Wilson; Chairman of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Steven Whittingham and Managing Director of the JSE, Dr. Marlene Street Forrest.

Also in attendance were Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) Kelli-Dawn Hamilton and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) President, Shullette Cox.