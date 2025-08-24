Forty-one Judiciary Members Honoured for Dedicated Service at National Awards Banquet

Forty-one individuals were formally recognised for their dedicated service during the Judiciary of Jamaica Awards and Recognition Banquet at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday, August 21.

The ceremony recognised individuals and teams across 13 categories. Honours included: Top Performing Parish Court; Top Performing Divisions of the Supreme Court and High Court; Outstanding Service Ambassador across the Courts; Resilience Award; Labour Day Beautification Project; Most Outstanding Courts Operations Manager; Emerging Leader Award; Innovation Awards; and the Distinguished Judge Awards for the Parish Courts, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeal. The Director/Chief Executive Officer Award for Outstanding Service Delivery was also presented.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes—recipient of the Chief Justice Award for Excellence—affirmed that Jamaica’s judiciary is undergoing a transformative transition and is steadily advancing toward becoming a world-class institution.

He attributed this to the excellence of teamwork and the unwavering commitment to service delivery demonstrated at every level of the court system.

“All of you have contributed and continue to contribute to the improvements that we have been making over the last few years,” the Chief Justice stated.

Mr. Sykes noted that the awards ceremony was designed to honour the collective achievements of Jamaica’s courts and registries,

“[These] awards should inspire us to greater acts of dedication and strive to improve our service delivery,” he added.

Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Court Administration Division, Tricia Cameron-Anglin, in highlighting key achievements of the judiciary to date, cited the advancement of digital tools and modernisation of procedures, enhanced customer

service across registries, strengthened support for judicial officers through training and data access, and improved internal controls to reinforce accountability.

She emphasised that each member of the judiciary operates as part of a unified team, collectively dedicated to advancing the public good through service, accountability, and institutional excellence.

“The administration of justice is often measured in data clearance, cycle times, case age, user satisfaction. They are the dashboard by which we steer public service, yet behind each metric is a human being,” Mrs. Cameron-Anglin stated.