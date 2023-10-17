Former JFB Commissioner to Receive OD For 40 Years of Service

On National Heroes Day, Monday (Oct. 16), former Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Frederick Ralphston Whyte, will receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer (OD) at the National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King’s House.

He is being recognised for 40 years of yeoman service to saving lives and property and contribution to the development of the now 150-year-old institution.

Mr. Whyte tells JIS News that he was introduced to the Brigade after relocating to Kingston from St. Mary in the 1960s to seek better opportunities and improve his standard of living.

“My education at the time was not what I wanted it to be. I couldn’t afford certain things so I decided to come to town where I could get a better life and educate myself,” he shares.

Mr. Whyte, who was a training officer at the JFB for several years, credits his background as the motivation behind his passion for assisting people and helping them to realise their full potential.

“Because of where I’m coming from, I always try to help people…I always look for talent and push them forward. I go out of my way to make sure I help other persons,” he says.

Among the talent that he helped to nurture is Assistant Commissioner, Julian Davis Buckle, who is the highest ranked female in the JFB.

“She is one of those persons who I saw leadership qualities in and apart from just helping her to get through the interview [for Assistant Commissioner], I also helped her by giving her challenges and she always came through. I would say I have an eye for young talent,” he says.

Mr. Whyte is also proud of having assisted and mentored numerous individuals in the Brigade, as part of efforts to transform the educational qualification in the service and put persons on a path to ultimately vie for the post of Commissioner.

“At one time, the service had a lot of problems with degrees and all that and the top post in the Brigade tended to go outside, so I decided to train them up. Now there are a lot of people who are there with masters degrees; some are lawyers,” he points out.

Mr. Whyte, who has a love for technology, was also instrumental in the development of the Brigade’s first website.

“I am a technical person away from being a fire fighter. I am an electronics person, so I was able to put the fire brigade in line with what was happening in the world of technology. I was one of the persons who built the first website. Ian Atkinson [Systems Administrator] was one of the persons who did the website in those early years,” he notes.

Recalling one of his most memorable moments on the job, Mr. Whyte cites “the Shell fire” which he notes, was one of the biggest fires in the country, lasting days.

“I was a young officer just coming from England on a course where I was exposed to those kinds of training. It was very useful as I was able to pass on that knowledge and train people in hazardous material handling,” he tells JIS News.

The former Commissioner is encouraging young persons to enlist in the service, stating that the JFB is a “great institution”.

“It is very good to know that your work is helping the Jamaican people. It is very good to save lives and protect property and we have been doing that for years,” he says.

Mr. Whyte, who is now fully immersed in the field of technology, expressed appreciation for being recognised by the Government for his contribution to the JFB.

“I’m grateful for being given this award,” he shares.

More than 120 persons will be recognised at the 2023 National Honours and Awards Ceremony on Heroes Day.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will preside over the function, which will be held on the lawns of King’s House, beginning at 9:00 a.m.