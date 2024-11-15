Former Festival Queen is 2025 Rhodes Scholar

Twenty-two-year-old Aundrene Cameron has been named Jamaica’s 2025 Rhodes Scholar.

The 2023 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen was among six female and four male candidates who vied for the prestigious scholarship this year.

The announcement was made on Thursday (November 14), during a brief ceremony at King’s House, by Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority of Jamaica and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Professor the Hon. Gordon Shirley, who deputised for Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, as Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee Chair this year.

“It was an absolutely difficult decision to make today, because we had 10 really very brilliant candidates and it took a lot of deliberation to get there. There could only be one, and today’s selection is for Ms. Aundrene Cameron,” Professor Shirley said to a rousing applause from the finalists and members of the Committee.

Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority of Jamaica and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Professor the Hon. Gordon Shirley (fifth right), and other members of the Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee, share a moment with 2025 Rhodes Scholar, Aundrene Cameron (fourth left), during the announcement ceremony on Thursday (November 14) at King’s House. Professor Shirley deputised for Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, as this year’s Committee Chair.

A former student of Campion College and Ardenne High School, the University of the West Indies, Mona graduate is bound for the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, where she will pursue a Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice and a Master of Philosophy in Law, with a specific focus on human trafficking.

Miss Cameron currently holds a Bachelor of Laws with First Class Honours and is in her second year of study at the Norman Manley Law School.

“I am trying to convince myself that this is real. It is such a beautiful moment. This gives me such an amazing opportunity, and I am just in awe. I am just so ready to be able to bring my contribution to Jamaica to the next level,” she said, moments after the announcement.

Aundrene Cameron celebrates as she is named Jamaica’s 2025 Rhodes Scholar, during a ceremony at King’s House on Thursday (November 14).

Secretary of the Selection Committee, Mariame McIntosh Robinson, said the members were “very pleased” with the quality and variety of the finalists’ pursuits.

“We had 10 finalists who span the arts, humanities, science and engineering. We would like to just thank them for continuing to inspire us. There can only be one Rhodes Scholar, but we will stay in touch with our finalists,” she noted.

Based at the University of Oxford since 1903, the Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s pre-eminent and oldest graduate fellowship.

It has been awarded to one outstanding applicant from Jamaica every year since 1904.

The selection process aims to identify young people with proven academic excellence, exceptional character, leadership and a commitment to solving humanity’s challenges.

It includes a meticulous review process before the finalists are interviewed by a selection committee comprising Rhodes alumni and other leaders from diverse fields.