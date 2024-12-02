Forestry Dept. Hosts Christmas Plant Fair December 7

The Forestry Department will host its Annual Christmas Plant Fair on Saturday, December 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its Head Office located at 173 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 8.

This event promises to offer something for everyone, with a wide variety of Christmas trees available for purchase.

Shoppers can choose from trees ranging in size from 3 feet to 6 feet, including unique varieties with distinctive shapes, such as gaps or bends, as well as young potted trees that make perfect gifts.

Additionally, a selection of pine cones and other seedlings and potted plants will be on sale for plant lovers looking to add a touch of greenery to their homes or gardens this holiday season.

To make the holiday shopping even easier, the event will feature gift wrapping services, ensuring that every plant purchase is beautifully wrapped and ready to present to loved ones.

The atmosphere will be further enhanced by the availability of refreshments, making it the perfect occasion for families and friends to come together and enjoy the spirit of the season.

For more information about the event, persons can contact the Forestry Department at (876) 618-3205 or email us at fdinfo@forestry.gov.jm.

The Forestry Department of Jamaica is dedicated to the sustainable management of the island’s forests and natural resources.

Through initiatives like the Annual Christmas Plant Fair, the Department strives to promote environmental awareness and encourage community involvement in the preservation of Jamaica’s rich biodiversity.