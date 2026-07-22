Forestry Department Launches Urban Forest Run

The Forestry Department officially launched its inaugural Urban Forest Run with proceeds from the event supporting the restoration of the Black River mangrove ecosystem in St. Elizabeth and the reforestation of the Silent Hill Forest Reserve, both of which sustained significant damage during Hurricane Melissa.

The 5K event, scheduled for Sunday, August 23, was launched on Tuesday (July 21) at the Forestry Department in Kingston, under the theme ‘Run in the East, RE-LEAF the West!’.

In his remarks, Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, said the initiative goes beyond fundraising, serving as a national call to action for Jamaicans to participate in rebuilding the country’s forests.

“Running in the East will not just finance activity in the West but it brings consciousness to the degradation caused by Hurricane Melissa. It brings consciousness to the fact that that degradation has to be reversed, and we have to get back on the path of not just increasing our forest cover but increasing and improving the quality of that forest cover,” he said.

Mr. Samuda noted that while restoration work has started in the affected parishes, the run is expected to inspire greater public involvement in protecting Jamaica’s natural resources.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Jamaicans by their thousands running in Constant Spring and ending in Constant Spring Golf Club, because… the consciousness of the scale of the problem that we face and the steps we’ll be taking is what I’m hoping to see come from this run,” the Minister added.

For his part, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Central, Hon. Delano Seiveright, described the event as one that has the potential to become a major fixture on Jamaica’s calendar.

“Let me… congratulate the Forestry Department again on launching what I believe will become a signature national event. The Urban 5K Run is an excellent initiative that brings together healthy living, environmental stewardship, and community resilience,” he said.

Mr. Seiveright also encouraged Jamaicans from all walks of life to support the initiative.

“Come out, run, walk, stroll if you have to, but support this worthy cause. Plant more trees and also help protect Jamaica’s natural heritage,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer and Conservator of Forests at the Forestry Department, Ainsley Henry, said the Urban Forest Run is an extension of the Department’s Reforestation, Ecological Enhancement and Landscape Framework (RE-LEAF) initiative.

RE-LEAF was introduced earlier this year to support the restoration of forest ecosystems affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Mr. Henry noted that the programme is focused on reforestation, agroforestry, urban tree planting and mangrove restoration to strengthen climate resilience and rebuild damaged forests.

“Today’s Urban Forest Run is an extension of that vision. Our theme, ‘Run in the East, RE-LEAF the West’, captures the essence of this initiative,” Mr. Henry said.

He also informed that the Forestry Department will plant one tree at the Silent Hill Forest Reserve in Manchester for every participant who registers for the event.

“In essence, every registration represents more than a participation in a race. It represents a new tree, a restored habitat, a healthier community, and a stronger Jamaica,” he said.