Forestry Department and Sandals Foundation Advance Reforestation Push Under RE-LEAF Initiative

A major reforestation push, aimed at restoring hurricane-impacted landscapes and strengthening climate resilience, is being intensified under the national Reforestation, Ecological Enhancement and Landscape Framework (RE-LEAF) Programme, with approximately 300,000 seedlings targeted for planting this year.

The initiative, led by the Forestry Department in partnership with the Sandals Foundation, was advanced through a tree planting exercise at the Bogue II Forest Reserve in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Friday, April 17. The activity involved several volunteers from Sandals and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

Senior Director for Zonal Operations (Western) at the Forestry Department, Tamara Nicholson, told JIS News that the RE LEAF initiative forms part of a broader national effort to significantly expand Jamaica’s forest cover.

“We’re looking to plant, by the end of June, at least 300,000 trees; but it’s part of a bigger push and mission to plant three million trees,” she said.

Ms. Nicholson noted that the programme is designed to restore degraded landscapes, protect vital water sources, support biodiversity, and integrate agroforestry practices to strengthen community livelihoods.

“This is not limited to just the timber trees. We have fruit trees and ornamental. We’re partnering with the Trees That Feed Foundation… and we want Jamaica to come on board,” she added.

Ms. Nicholson pointed out that the initiative has taken on increased urgency consequent on environmental damage caused by recent hurricanes.

“When [Hurricane Melissa] happened, you saw that the place was brown [afterwards]. It was devastating… and we want persons to now join us in replanting the areas,” Ms. Nicholson said.

During the exercise, some 300 seedlings, including Blue Mahoe, Cedar and Bitter Damsel, were planted to support the restoration of forest areas impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Regional Public Relations Manager for Sandals Ocho Rios, Lyndsay Isaacs, said the Foundation’s participation reflects its longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

“Sandals Foundation has been partnering with the Forestry Department for over, maybe, two decades now… and it’s an amazing relationship that we have,” she said.

Ms. Isaacs noted that the organisation’s annual Earth Day activities have become a key platform for environmental action.

“It’s wonderful for us to give back and also to encourage our team members and volunteers to give back to the community, [while underscoring] the importance of water, the importance of trees, and of taking care of our environment,” she added.

Ms. Isaacs further highlighted the collaborative nature of the initiative, noting that it brings together multiple stakeholders in support of Jamaica’s national environmental goals.

“We have volunteers from the hotel… from Sandals, and… the Forestry Department, who are here taking care of this lovely estate,” Ms. Isaacs said.

JFB Assistant Commissioner for Area Two, Julian Davis-Buckle, said the organisation remains committed to supporting reforestation efforts, despite setbacks from recent storms.

“We have been partnering with Sandals Foundation for the past four years… and it has been very fulfilling,” she said.

Assistant Commissioner Davis-Buckle noted that firefighters are eager participants in the annual activity and stand ready to support similar initiatives.

“Any other partners that really need manpower and boots on the ground… the Jamaica Fire Brigade is always willing and able to partner with them,” she stated.

Friday’s engagement marks the Sandals Foundation’s first activity under the RE LEAF programme and signals the start of expanded collaboration to support islandwide reforestation efforts.

The initiative also forms part of the Foundation’s wider environmental interventions across the Caribbean, including mangrove restoration, marine conservation, and environmental education, all aimed at strengthening climate resilience and safeguarding communities.