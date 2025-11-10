Foreign Minister Expresses Profound Regret at the Passing of Consul-General Alsion Wilson

I am deeply saddened to announce the passing today of Mrs. Alsion Wilson, Consul-General of Jamaica at New York, at her home in New York.

Consul-General Wilson served Jamaica at the highest level of excellence during her tenure from July 2019 to present. Her accomplishments defy the time during which she served with deep commitment to country, the Foreign Service and indeed to Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Consul -General Wilson was recently conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander, by the Government of Jamaica, a fitting recognition of her work and impact. Everyone who has worked with her or simply met her also knew unequivocally that she was also a warm and generous human being who exemplified professionalism, loyalty to country and friendship to the world.

In addition to my own personal sorrow and my own personal expressions to her family, with whom I have spoken, on behalf of the Government of Jamaica and its people, including the Diaspora in the United States, I extend deepest condolences to her husband Omar, her children Brian and Vanessa and the rest of the family. May her ever patriotic, generous and beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.