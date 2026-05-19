Foreign Affairs Ministry Signs Letter of Intent with WIPO for IP Training

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has signed a Letter of Intent with the United Nations (UN) World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to establish a structured training and skills-building programme on intellectual property (IP) for diplomats and government officials.

It was signed by Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and Director General of WIPO, Daren Tang, during a ceremony at the Ministry’s office in Kingston on Monday (May 18).

The Programme, which will be delivered by WIPO Academy through the Jamaican Foreign Service Institute over three years, has the objective of improving the capacities of the Institute to deliver regular and effective training and skills-building programmes on IP.

It will be geared towards enhancing the understanding of diplomats and government officials of the basic concepts of IP, while promoting understanding of the importance of IP for development and economic growth.

The Programme further aims to enhance the understanding of the linkages between IP and key global challenges and to familiarise diplomats and government officials with the main ongoing multilateral discussions on IP, to ensure they are effectively representing Jamaica’s interests within the evolving international IP landscape.

In remarks following the signing, the WIPO Director General noted that intellectual property is especially important in a culture like Jamaica’s, which is driven by creativity in various aspects.

“Intellectual property supports your creators to bring their music to the world, intellectual property supports your sports persons, associations and athletes to protect their brand and image. For example, Usain Bolt has trademarked his signature [pose],” Mr. Tang detailed.

He explained, further, that IP rights are important for start-ups and businesses that want to take their ideas to the world and for universities and researchers to be able to commercialise their ideas into actual products.

“So, I’m here to see how we can better support Jamaica… your vibrant people, economy, your inventors, your creators… to use intellectual property not just to protect but also to commercialise and monetise, so that Jamaican ideas, the Jamaican spirit and culture become protected and valued throughout the world,” Mr. Tang outlined.

He added that he is looking forward to concrete results, ideas and initiatives that support Jamaican entrepreneurs, inventors, innovators and creators, resulting from his working visit to the island.

Mr. Tang and a delegation from WIPO are visiting the island from May 16 to 20.

The signing of the Letter of Intent with the Foreign Affairs Ministry forms part of a wider programme of engagements during the official visit.