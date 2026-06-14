Foreign Affairs Minister Urges Renewed Partnership Between Jamaica and Its Diaspora

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, has called for a renewed collaboration between Jamaica and its overseas community to build a stronger and more resilient nation.

Addressing this morning’s (June 14) thanksgiving service for the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Calvary Baptist Church in Montego Bay, she highlighted the need “to solidify and re-energise those positive elements of our shared Jamaican-ness that unite us across oceans and continents.”

The Minister said that Jamaicans living overseas have long supported the country’s growth through their expertise, investments, mentorship and philanthropy, noting significant contributions in areas such as business, education, healthcare, public service, the church and the arts.

She stated that this year’s conference presents the opportunity to rethink and reimagine those partnerships for a more prosperous and resilient nation for current and future generations.

Highlighting the perseverance and resilience of the Jamaican people, Senator Johnson Smith said that “throughout our history we have faced many challenges that have tested our strength and our resolve.”

“Jamaicans have demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to overcome adversity, whether in confronting economic hardships, natural disasters, global crises, or social challenges. Through it all, we remain steadfast in our belief that we will triumph,” she added.

For his part, Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Vernon, said that the biennial Diaspora is a national call to action.

He said that the conference theme: ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica’, challenges Jamaicans at home and abroad to focus on creating a sustainable future rather than dwelling on existing challenges.

Mayor Vernon said that this year’s conference should be remembered as “the defining moment when Jamaica and our brothers and sisters abroad pledged to rebuild together” by “channeling capital into opportunity, driving accountable governance, advancing climate resilience, and forging powerful alliances.”

Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, in his remarks, said that the diaspora’s importance goes beyond financial assistance, crediting overseas Jamaicans with shaping the country’s social and economic landscape through ideas, activism, and family support.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, delivered the scripture reading from Deuteronomy 8:1-10 and 16-18.

The 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference is being held from June 14 to 18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.