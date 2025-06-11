Food Handlers’ Permit Validity Extended to Two Years

Food handlers’ permits will have a two-year validity period, effective January 1, 2026.

This forms part of the Environmental Health Unit’s overhaul of the National Food Handlers’ Training and Certification Programme.

Addressing Wednesday’s (June 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, shared that more than 300,000 Jamaicans apply for and renew permits annually.

“People wait quite long, sometimes half the year, for a 12-month permit. It’s highly inefficient and it’s quite frustrating to entrepreneurs, many of whom are small business operators – the bar owner, the jerk stand man,” he said.

Dr. Tufton noted that inefficiencies in the system also affect larger players in the food production and fast food industry.

In addition to extending the permit term, bill payment and bank transfer options will be introduced next year.

“We will implement a bi-modal modular training format to reduce the certification processing time from three weeks to two weeks, and introduce new technology to facilitate faster and more efficient processing to eliminate delays and backlogs,” Dr. Tufton said.

He added that application access points will be introduced to reduce wait times and improve service delivery.

Dr. Tufton stated that the overhaul is expected to increase the cadre of professionally trained food handlers, thereby reducing the risk of outbreaks linked to improper food handling.