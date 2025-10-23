Flow and Digicel Have Activated Emergency Response Centres

Jamaica’s two main telecommunications providers – Flow and Digicel – have activated their emergency response centres as the country prepares for Tropical Storm Melissa.

“Flow Jamaica has fully activated its crisis management system with support from local and regional teams. Power resilience has been strengthened with more than 61 per cent of mobile sites now having backed up power and 143 new generators installed islandwide,” said Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Transportation, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

The Minister, who was speaking at a special briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on Thursday (October 23), shared that all the company’s generators are refuelled and serviced, and field teams have been mobilised.

“The company’s emergency operations centre is active, and the public can reach the centre for emergencies at 876-929-9834 and 876-929-9837,” he informed.

Turning to Digicel, the Minister reported that the entity has formed a dedicated disaster response core team to ensure continuous operations during the storm.

“The company has strengthened communication redundancy with satellite phones and backup connectivity through other providers. All network sites, towers and facilities have been structurally inspected and generators confirmed to be up and running,” he outlined.

He pointed out that Digicel has also secured essential spare parts locally and overseas, and mobile cell sites are ready for rapid deployment to restore service.

“Digicel has also conducted safety training and weather simulation drills to enhance preparedness and technical response,” the Minister said.