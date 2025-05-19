Floral Tribute to Hugh Lawson Shearer (PHOTOS) May 19, 2025 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share The Full Story The Iree Sistarz group performs a musical item during a floral tribute to mark the 102nd anniversary of the birth the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on May 18. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, addresses the floral tribute to mark the 102nd anniversary of the birth of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, held on Sunday (May 18), National Heroes Park in Kingston. Shadow Spokesperson on Labour and Sports, Wavel Hinds, representing Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, pays tribute to late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer. Occasion was a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on May 18, to mark the 102nd anniversary of Mr. Shearer’s birth. Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, places flowers on the grave of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on May 18, , to mark the 102nd anniversary of Mr. Shearer’s birth. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., places flowers on the grave of the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park on May 18, to mark the 102nd anniversary of Mr. Shearer’s birth. Dr. Denise Eldemire Shearer, widow of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, places a floral arrangement on his grave at National Heroes Park in Kingston. The occasion was a floral tribute to mark the 102nd anniversary of Mr. Shearer’s birth on Sunday (May 18).