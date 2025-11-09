Flooding in Brighton District Due to Increase in Surface Water

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) is reporting that the flooding currently being experienced in Brighton District in St. Elizabeth, is being caused by increased surface water settling in sections of the community and not rising groundwater.

Managing Director of the WRA, Peter Clarke, told JIS News that the flooding is the result of high levels of water coming from several rivers surrounding the community.

“A lot of that area of Carmel and Brighton [in Santa Cruz] is surrounded by water on one side by the New River, the Black River, Smith River, and the Braes River. What has happened is that because of the intense rain and the volume of flow that the rivers were experiencing, the New River broke its bank and essentially flooded out the Brighton area and lower parts of Santa Cruz,” he said.

He pointed out that the situation is further compounded by water that would have run off the hills over the past several weeks due to Hurricane Melissa.

“The flooding in that area is not groundwater rising, as much as it is a big inflow of surface water coming off the mountains and compounded by the fact that the river broke its banks and then the water just spread through the whole area,” Mr. Clarke said.

“In terms of that water draining away, there is a little bit of difficulty. Parts of Santa Cruz are below sea level, so a lot of that water is expected, and anticipated to not necessarily flow away, but to soak away and of course, that will take some time,” he added.

As the WRA monitors the situation, residents are being urged to exercise caution as they navigate the area.

“Residents need to, as best as possible, stay safe and staying safe means staying away from deep waters because that is a hazard. Remember, that water now is mixing with the terrain, and you don’t know what has been within the neighbourhood. There may be goat pens, pig pens, or fowl coops and there is interaction between the water, and these let us call them facilities that may cause the water to be even more contaminated than you expect,” he said

“Let us protect our children, especially. Children are always happy to see a pool of water because they’ll be glad to know that there’s a swimming pool in the backyard, but they must be cautioned,” Mr. Clarke added.

The WRA is also currently monitoring Chigwell in Hanover, Newmarket in St. Elizabeth, Bog in Northern Clarendon, and Content in Manchester where flooding is likely or has already occurred.