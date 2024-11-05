Flight Cancellations due to Tropical Storm Rafael

Sangster International Airport wishes to advise the public that the Sangster International Airport remains open for operations. However, due to Tropical Storm Rafael, some flight operations have been cancelled.

See below the impact on scheduled arriving and departing flights at MBJ for today November 5, 2024.

CANCELLATIONS

AIR CANADA www.aircanada.com 1-800-204-0342

AC982

Arriving from Toronto

AC983

Departing to Toronto

WESTJET www.westjet.com 1-403-444-6324 OR 1-800-101-2488 (landline only) OR 1 403 444 2586 (for mobile phones) OR 1-877-737-7001 for Westjet Vacations

WS2116

Arriving from Toronto

WS2147

Departing to Toronto

UNITED AIRLINES www.united.com 1-800-231-0856

UA2126

Arriving from Newark

UA1628

Departing to Newark

UA1462

Arriving from Newark

UA1206

Departing to Newark

Passengers are urged to contact their airlines for updates and rebooking.

Updates on flight operations at the Sangster international Airport will be posted on the following platforms.

https://www.mbjairport.com/flight-information

https://www.facebook.com/mbjairportsltd

https://www.instagram.com/mbjairportsltd/

https://x.com/MBJAIRPORT