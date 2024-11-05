Flight Cancellations due to Tropical Storm Rafael

Flight Cancellations due to Tropical Storm RafaelBy: November 5, 2024 ,
The Full Story
Sangster International Airport wishes to advise the public that the Sangster International Airport remains open for operations. However, due to Tropical Storm Rafael, some flight operations have been cancelled.
See below the impact on scheduled arriving and departing flights at MBJ for today November 5, 2024.
CANCELLATIONS
AIR CANADA www.aircanada.com 1-800-204-0342
AC982
Arriving from Toronto
AC983
Departing to Toronto
WESTJET www.westjet.com 1-403-444-6324 OR 1-800-101-2488 (landline only) OR 1 403 444 2586 (for mobile phones) OR 1-877-737-7001 for Westjet Vacations
WS2116
Arriving from Toronto
WS2147
Departing to Toronto
UNITED AIRLINES www.united.com 1-800-231-0856
UA2126
Arriving from Newark
UA1628
Departing to Newark
UA1462
Arriving from Newark
UA1206
Departing to Newark
Passengers are urged to contact their airlines for updates and rebooking.
Updates on flight operations at the Sangster international Airport will be posted on the following platforms.
https://www.mbjairport.com/flight-information
https://www.facebook.com/mbjairportsltd
https://www.instagram.com/mbjairportsltd/
https://x.com/MBJAIRPORT