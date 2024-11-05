| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

Flight Cancellations due to Tropical Storm Rafael

By: MBJ Airports Limited, November 5, 2024
Press Release
Share
Flight Cancellations due to Tropical Storm Rafael
Photo: Stock
Commercial aircraft in flight

The Full Story

Sangster International Airport wishes to advise the public that the Sangster International Airport remains open for operations. However, due to Tropical Storm Rafael, some flight operations have been cancelled.

See below the impact on scheduled arriving and departing flights at MBJ for today November 5, 2024.

CANCELLATIONS

AIR CANADA www.aircanada.com 1-800-204-0342
AC982
Arriving from Toronto

AC983
Departing to Toronto

WESTJET www.westjet.com 1-403-444-6324 OR 1-800-101-2488 (landline only) OR 1 403 444 2586 (for mobile phones) OR 1-877-737-7001 for Westjet Vacations

WS2116
Arriving from Toronto

WS2147
Departing to Toronto

UNITED AIRLINES www.united.com 1-800-231-0856
UA2126
Arriving from Newark
UA1628
Departing to Newark
UA1462
Arriving from Newark
UA1206
Departing to Newark

Passengers are urged to contact their airlines for updates and rebooking.

Updates on flight operations at the Sangster international Airport will be posted on the following platforms.

https://www.mbjairport.com/flight-information
https://www.facebook.com/mbjairportsltd
https://www.instagram.com/mbjairportsltd/
https://x.com/MBJAIRPORT

Last Updated: November 5, 2024

More From: Press Release
Tourism Minister Bartlett Advocates for Enhanced Commonwealth Collaboration to Drive Global Tourism Growth
By: Ministry of Tourism, Nov 05, 2024
Press Release – Jamaica’s Parliament Represented at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney, Australia
By: Houses of Parliament Jamaica, Nov 05, 2024
Bank of Jamaica to Suspend Teller Services to the Public on Tuesday, November 5
By: Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), Nov 05, 2024
Skip to content