Flash Flood Warning Now in Effect for Eastern and South-Central Parishes….Flash Flood Watch Remains in Effect for all Other Parishes

The Meteorological Service has:

Upgraded the Flash Flood Watch to a Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St. Mary, Portland, St. Thomas, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.

Continued the Flash Flood Watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all other parishes; Hanover, St. James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Elizabeth, and Westmoreland.

Effective until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

A persistent Trough of Low Pressure across the western Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions across the island. Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that light to moderate, and at times heavy showers and thunderstorms occurred across sections of most parishes last night and this morning.

Projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes, especially across southern and northeastern parishes, today and through to Sunday.

Strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over southern parishes today through to Sunday.

Due to the extended periods of rainfall across the island over the past few days, there is a high degree of ground saturation. As a result, landslides and flooding are likely.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly. Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely. Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation.

For further information, please dial 116.

See also our website: http://metservice.gov.jm/