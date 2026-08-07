Flag-Raising Ceremony in Spanish Town on Independence Day

Civic and political representatives joined scores of uniformed groups and residents in showcasing Jamaica’s national pride and resilience at the Independence Civic and Flag Raising Ceremony, held at Emancipation Square in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Thursday (August 6).

The ceremony formed part of activities marking Jamaica’s 64th anniversary of Independence, under the theme ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’.

The event featured the raising of the national flag, patriotic tributes and cultural presentations, as participants reflected on the country’s journey since Independence in 1962.

In his address, Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, extended Independence greetings to Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora, while highlighting the unique character and global presence of the Jamaican people.

He noted that wherever Jamaicans travel, they can be found contributing to communities around the world.

“We are a set of people that is so unique and different. Trust me, don’t care where you go, you can find a Jamaican there,” he said, while urging citizens to take pride in their heritage and achievements.

Mayor Scott said the theme of resilience was particularly fitting, given Jamaica’s ability to withstand challenges and continue progressing as a nation. “Resilience reminds us of the enduring strength, determination, and unity that define our nation,” he added.

He said that Jamaica has “stood tall through challenges and triumphs” over the past 64 years, with the resilience of its people reflected in their courage, cultural richness, achievements and continued hope for a brighter future.

The Mayor saluted hard-working residents, community leaders, public servants, educators, healthcare workers, entrepreneurs, farmers and young people for their contributions to the development of St. Catherine and Jamaica.

He urged citizens to use the Independence season to renew their commitment to unity, respect, service and national pride.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Joint Civic Affairs Committee of the Municipal Corporation, Phillip Keane Dawes, encouraged young Jamaicans to recognise their responsibilities as citizens and to respect the contributions of older generations.

“I just implore all of us to be responsible in our attitude and to make sure that we always respect especially the elders among us as we go through the years,” he said.

Mr. Dawes reminded the youth that Independence represents an important national milestone and urged them to carry forward the spirit of resilience that has helped Jamaica overcome numerous challenges.

Chairman of the Justice of the Peace Association Central Zone, Kaydia Clair, who represented Custos of St. Catherine, Hon. Icylin M. Golding, read the Governor-General’s Independence message.

Councillor for the Mount Industry Division, Correl Davis, delivered the Prime Minister’s message, while Councillor for the Angels Division, Patricia Harris, read the message from the Leader of the Opposition.

The ceremony also featured a cultural performance by 2026 Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Performing Arts Gold Medallist, Jordan McLennon, which was warmly received by the audience.

The participation of the uniformed groups, civic representatives, political leaders, performers and members of the public provided a fitting display of national pride at Emancipation Square.