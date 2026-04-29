Five New Protected Areas to Be Declared by March 2027

The Government will finalise the designation of five new protected areas across the country by March 2027.

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, noted that these areas will include Bengal in St. Ann, the Negril Environmental Protection Area spanning Hanover and Westmoreland, Long Mountain in St. Andrew, Montpelier in St. James, and Canoe Valley in Clarendon and Manchester.

“Additionally, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Forestry Department has declared 17 new forest management areas under the Forest Act in the just-concluded [2025/26] financial year and is working on finalising the declaration of 22 new forest reserves, which I intend to table in the House [of Representatives] in the second quarter of the current fiscal year,” Mr. Samuda said during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House on Tuesday (April 28).

The Minister also advised that plans to declare the Constant Spring Golf Club in Kingston as a forest management area are well advanced.

“I’m happy to report that the document is at the printing office to be gazetted. So, that represents a commitment which has been kept,” he shared.

Minister Samuda noted that Jamaica has already protected 25 per cent of its landmass and 15 per cent of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“We expect to complete the 30 per cent target, which is in line with global standards, well before 2030… and we are working to catch up on our marine protected areas,” he said.