Five New AFIs Join DBJ’S M5 Recovery Programme

Five additional Approved Financial Institutions (AFIs) have joined the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) M5 Business Recovery Programme.

The newly added institutions are JMMB Bank, Victoria Mutual (VM), Victoria Mutual Investments Limited (VMIL), Barita Merchant Bank, and National Commercial Bank (NCB).

The M5 Programme is a targeted lending facility established by the DBJ to support businesses directly impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Addressing the Additional Partner Commitment Ceremony on Wednesday (June 24) at the DBJ’s offices on Oxford Road in Kingston, Managing Director, Dr. David Lowe, noted that the new AFIs will broaden the network of financial intermediaries through which recovery financing reaches affected businesses.

“Since the launch, M5 has approved more than $2 billion in financing, and $846 million has already been deployed into the hands of businesses. Sixty-six businesses across the impacted areas are now enjoying the benefits of a well-curated financial product to allow them to start the rebuilding of their businesses,” he shared.

Dr. Lowe added that the targeted business sectors include hospitality, transportation, retail, and attractions.

The M5 Business Recovery Loan offers businesses up to $50 million in financing at an interest rate of eight per cent, with a repayment period of up to 10 years.

Dr. Lowe emphasised that development finance delivers its greatest impact when built on strong partnerships.

He explained that the DBJ’s role is not to replace existing players within the financial landscape.

“Instead, our role is to work alongside you, to understand the issues that you are faced with – access to capital as it relates to flexibility, eligibility, cost of capital, just to name a few,” Dr. Lowe said.

He said that by partnering with AFIs, the DBJ can unlock the potential of small and medium-sized enterprises by designing programmes that are relevant, impactful, and sustainable.

The Managing Director shared that the addition of AFIs also gives the DBJ an opportunity to look ahead.

“We recognise where we’re coming from and the genesis of it. But, more importantly, what we need to do, because 24 days into the new hurricane season presents us with a lot of new possibilities and probabilities and we have to be prepared for how we strengthen our resolve in addressing our reaction time,” Dr. Lowe stated.