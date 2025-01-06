Five Members of the Judiciary Sworn in to Serve in Higher Offices

Five members of the judiciary were sworn in to serve in higher offices by Deputy Governor-General, Hon. Steadman Fuller, during a ceremony at King’s House on Monday (January 6).

They are Judge of Appeal, Hon. Justice Kissock Laing; Acting Judge of Appeal, Hon. Justice Georgiana Fraser; Acting Puisne Judges, Her Hon. Opal Smith and Her Hon. Tracey Ann Johnson; and Acting Master- in-Chambers, Her Hon. Christine McNeil.

They will serve in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Congratulating the appointees, the Deputy Governor-General said their decisions will shape the course of justice and ensure that the principles of fairness, equity and the rule of law are upheld.

“Each swearing in is a solemn pledge, a formal beginning of a lifelong commitment to upholding the law, safeguarding justice and serving our society with unwavering dedication. Your decision will shape the course of justice and ensure that the principles of fairness, equity and the rule of law are upheld. We recognise and commend you for your integrity, your resilience and your steadfast commitment to these noble ideals,” Mr. Fuller said.

“So, taking the judicial oath today represents a commitment to uphold the highest standards of justice, to exercise independent judgment free from undue influence and to act with utmost ethical conduct in all matters before you. It is a pledge to ensure that justice is not only done but is seen in every case that comes before you,” he added.

The Deputy Governor-General said they will serve in two of the most important institutions in the country’s legal system.

“Your decision to offer yourselves to these roles is a testament to your dedication to justice and the public good,” he said.

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Marva McDonald Bishop, expressed confidence that the judicial officers will continue to execute their functions and conduct themselves with the requisite propriety, independence, integrity, impartiality, competence, diligence, and sense of justice they have exhibited so far.

“They deserve their appointments. They are all where they are today because of the recognition of the Judicial Services Commission, the legal profession and their peers that they are worthy of elevation to higher office based on their work ethic, integrity, dignity and decorum,” she said in her remarks, delivered by Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Bryan Sykes.

In his remarks, the Chief Justice said the appointees continue to enhance the rule of law and strengthen judicial independence, thereby increasing trust and confidence in the courts.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Justice Laing, who has been permanently appointed as a Judge of Appeal, assured members of the Commission and the citizens of Jamaica that they will continue to dispense justice in accordance with the oaths that they have taken.

“We wish to convey our gratitude to the Judicial Services Commission for continuing to repose trust in our ability to perform our duties at the highest level,” he said.