Five Jamaicans to Receive OJ on National Heroes Day

Five outstanding Jamaicans will be conferred with the Order of Jamaica (OJ), the country’s fourth highest honour, for service to the nation in various fields.

They lead the list of more than 120 persons who will be recognised at the 2023 National Honours and Awards Ceremony on National Heroes Day, Monday (October 16).

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will preside over the ceremony, which will be held on the lawns of King’s House, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The OJ recipients are Anglican Archbishop of the West Indies, His Grace, the Most Rev. Dr. Howard Gregory for service to religion; Marcia Linneth Griffiths, CD, for sterling contribution to Reggae Music locally and internationally; Audley Shaw CD, MP, for sterling contribution to political administration in Jamaica; Charles Henry Johnston, CD, for outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s shipping and logistics industry, and Paul Barnaby Scott, CD for exceptional contribution to the business industry, investment and philanthropy in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Twenty-seven persons will be conferred with the Order of Distinction (in the rank of Commander (CD); 36 will receive the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD); two civilians will receive the Badge of Honour for Gallantry (BH(G)); 28 will be conferred with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service (BH(M)); and 29 will receive the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

Late firefighter, Larenzo Douse, will be bestowed with the Medal of Honour for Gallantry.

The Medal of Honour is awarded to members of the uniformed services, who have performed acts of gallantry or acts of heroism or have shown great courage in circumstances of extreme danger.

As is customary, several members of the unformed groups will be awarded with the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service – 25 from the Jamaica Constabulary Force; 22 from the Department of Correctional Service; and 31 from the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the JIS website at www.jis.gov.jm., and guests attending the function should be seated by 8:30 a.m.

Under the National Honours and Awards Act, promulgated on July 18, 1969, provision is made for those outstanding Jamaicans to be conferred with one of the honours of the Orders of the six Societies of Honour.

The six honours are Order of National Hero, Order of the Nation, Order of Excellence, Order of Merit, Order of Jamaica and the Order of Distinction.

There is also the Medal or Badge of Honour, which recognises gallantry and meritorious service.

The National Honours and Awards Ceremony will be preceded by ‘Salute to the Heroes’ – the laying of floral tributes by officials of State and Government at the monuments honouring the seven National Heroes at the National Heroes Park in Kingston.