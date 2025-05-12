Fitness and Registration Changes Take Effect July 1

The recently announced changes to Jamaica’s motor-vehicle registration and fitness certification processes are set to take effect on July 1, 2025.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure during the opening ceremony of the Jamaica Auto Show 2025, on Saturday (May 10), at the National Arena.

Under the new measures, announced by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during his contribution to the Budget Debate on March 27, motorists who meet the necessary criteria will benefit from extended validity periods for motor-vehicle registration and fitness certificates.

For brand-new vehicles, fitness certificates will have a validity period of 5 years, while used vehicles less than 10 years old will receive a fitness certificate valid for three years. For vehicles older than 10 years, the annual renewal process will remain.

Vehicle registration will now have an option for two years, in addition to the options for six months and a year that currently exist.

Minister Vaz reiterated that the certifications will be issued electronically, eliminating the need for physical documents, such as the Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate (MVRC) decal stickers, printed motor-vehicle registrations, and fitness certificates.

He said motorists will receive notifications via email and be directed to a secure online portal where they will access summary details or download a PDF version of their registration and fitness documents.

Businesses and service providers will also have access to the same portal, allowing for quick and easy verification of vehicle information when conducting transactions.

“This digital shift brings tangible value. It reduces the Government’s reliance on costly certification papers embedded with physical security features and the production of decals, generating substantial savings. For citizens, it means enhanced convenience,” the Minister explained.

“All of this become effective July 1, 2025. We have some legislation to deal with to make sure that when we put it in force, it will be properly done in terms of following due process,” he added.