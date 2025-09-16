Fishers Urged to Obey the Law and Avoid Extension of Close Season for Conch

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) says extended Close Seasons for conch can be avoided if fishers abide by the law.

In accordance with The Fisheries (Conservation of Queen Conch) (Family Strombidae) Regulations, 2023 under The Fisheries Act, 2018, it is illegal to possess, offer for sale, sell, process or import any conch products or by-products during the Close Season.

This year, the Conch Close Season runs from August 30, 2025 to February 28, 2026.

Principal Director for the Fisheries Compliance, Licensing and Statistics Division at the NFA, Dr. Zahra Oliphant, said the NFA manages fish stock as a renewable asset.

“In the past we have closed the season for an extended period of time when the stock went low. So, it’s best that persons adhere to the management practices and adhere to the law, so there is no need for extended closure. We are asking that persons, especially during the Close Season, do not breach the law – please do not fish for conch,” she emphasised.

Dr. Oliphant, who was speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, encouraged persons to take advantage of the months in the year that persons are able to eat conch and fish for conch during the open season.

“Every time you eat fish, every time you eat conch, that is because someone fished it, and so we need to ensure that we maintain our numbers, that we maintain our stock. In the Close Season, it is a complete no-no. Stay on the right side of the law and let us secure this fishery for our current and future generations. Any person found in contravention of these regulations commits an offence,” she said.

The Conch Close Season is a key component of the NFA’s broader efforts to protect Jamaica’s marine biodiversity and ensure the sustainability of the fisheries sector for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

The National Fisheries Authority is an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining responsible for the sustainable management and development of Jamaica’s fisheries sector.