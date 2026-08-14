Fishers Urged to Complete Licensing Process

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is urging fishers who have applied for fishing and vessel licences to facilitate the completion of the process.

Incomplete applications in the Authority’s system have created a backlog and require applicants to contact the NFA to finish the process.

Director for Licensing and Registration at the NFA, Kemeisha Harrison-Plummer, is appealing to fishers to make themselves available to NFA Extension Officers, who have been trying to contact them, to complete their applications.

“We constantly have to be looking back to see if we can reach the fisher or we work with extension services to reach the fishers. Currently, we have over 300 applications that we want to complete.

We have seen a number of applications that have been messed up, meaning that they cannot be completed, they cannot be finished or processed because we need something else from the fisher,” she told JIS News.

“What that does, it gives us a backlog of applications that are in the system and that we need to process. So, we have a limited timeline for us to make contact with the fishers,” she explained.

Mrs. Harrison-Plummer said as part of addressing the backlog, there are several changes that have been made to the licensing procedure that will affect the timeframe within which applicants can collect their licences.

She pointed out that the Authority has now implemented a 30-day window for all fishing applications to be completed.

“Before now, we had a turnover time of five working days or a week basically. [Now] we are saying that if 30 days have passed, we have called you, we have tried to make contact with you, the extension officer has tried to make contact with you and there is no contact, you will need to reapply because the application will be closed,” she said.

For vessel licences, the process has also changed with a 45-day limit placed on all applications.

“It normally takes 14 days for the vessel licence to be ready for the fisher to collect. We are saying after 45 days, if we have tried to contact you and we are unable to do so, we will be closing the application and you will have to reapply,” she said.

Fishers who know they have applied for licences can contact Mrs. Harrison- Plummer at 876 509 0999.