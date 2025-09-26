Fishers Must Have Seaworthy Vessels – MAJ

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) is urging fishers to ensure their vessels are seaworthy before going out to sea.

Marine Inspector with the MAJ, Mr. Norman Thompson, said ensuring safety at sea is of paramount importance for the Authority, as it forms a core aspect of the entity’s mandate.

“We ensure that all registered vessels act in accordance with the safety requirements of the Jamaica Harbour Act. The vessel must be seaworthy, meaning that they should have the relevant firefighting equipment and life-saving appliances, and there should be no damage to the hull. Also, there must be watertight integrity, meaning that their watertight doors must be operational and must be properly maintained,” he explained.

Mr. Thompson was speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, held at the Agency’s Television Department, 5-9 South Odeon Avenue, in Kingston.

He said ensuring that the equipment has all the necessary components to increase safety and efficacy in times of emergency, are important to surviving at sea.

“The life vest should be orange and also it should have reflective tapes on it for easy identification. The life rings should also be orange and it should have reflective tapes on it as well. Hand flares must not be expired. It must emit a red light and it must be in good condition,” Mr. Thompson said.

“Fire extinguishers are another safety requirement. They must be serviced and they must be in good condition. The medical first aid kit must be readily accessible, and they must also be filled with supplies for emergencies. They must also have an air horn, which is reliable in sound, and they must be able to give a distinct signal when necessary,” he said.

Maritime safety, marine pollution prevention and the welfare of Jamaican seamen are parts of the primary areas of focus of the Maritime Authority. To learn more, persons can visit: maritimejamaica.com.