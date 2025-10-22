Fishers Advised to Head for Land

Fishers and other marine interests are being advised to evacuate the waters and head for mainland now, before the passage of Tropical Storm Melissa.

Speaking with JIS News, Chief Executive Officer of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Dr. Gavin Bellamy, said that with a tropical storm watch now in effect for the island, safety is the main priority.

“The National Fisheries Authority is advising all fishers, especially those on the offshore banks and cays and in open waters, to immediately evacuate and return to mainland,” he said.

“Secure your vessels and your families and do not return to sea until it’s all clear. We wish you all the best and ask you to keep safe and make the right decisions,” he added.

Fishers and marine interests should expect widespread showers and thunderstorms, sometimes heavy, with winds reaching near tropical storm force Wednesday and Thursday especially south of the island.

Small craft operators in Jamaica’s coastal waters are encouraged to return to port while those in port are advised not to venture out.

Persons are also being advised to pay close attention to bulletins from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, for updates.