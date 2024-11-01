First Year of Lift Programme a Resounding Success

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has declared the first year of the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme a resounding success, noting that “it has delivered on its core objectives.”

LIFT is a $2 billion Government of Jamaica programme, aimed at bolstering the social mobility of 2,500 youth over a five-year period.

Cohort one will officially conclude the programme on November 29, to make way for cohort two in mid-December.

“Over 500 of our young people have been empowered with the skills, resources and opportunities needed for personal and professional development. I have heard positive feedback from employers who took up the call to work with these talented young people. I have also received positive feedback from our participants, who have identified the tremendous impact the programme has had,” Senator Morris Dixon told JIS News.

She advised that the Government will continue to prioritise innovation in its training programmes and foster stronger partnerships to create a pipeline of talent that meets current and future workforce demands.

Senator Morris Dixon shared that she is optimistic about the prospects for cohort two.

“Building on the lessons learnt and feedback from the first year, we have fine-tuned the programme, ensuring that our next batch of young people have an even better experience,” she said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, told JIS News that both public and private sector employers have expressed satisfaction with the conduct and performance of the LIFT participants.

“At least two firms have already requested an extension for their candidates. Significant improvements in punctuality and dress code have been noted and any concerns that they have, firms have a direct link with the organisation, so we can address them and ensure that the participants are in good order,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton advised that HEART/NSTA Trust does regular monitoring and appraisals of participants.

She noted that 43 firms participated in the second quarter feedback evaluation and the results are being analysed for presentation during the next reporting period.

“We are very impressed with what is taking place in the LIFT Programme so far. Very good programme, a model programme, I must say, for the HEART/NSTA Trust,” Dr. Ingleton said.

Meanwhile, Senator Morris Dixon said the Government’s aim is not only to sustain the success of the LIFT Programme, “but to continue touching the lives of more young men and young women, helping them achieve their fullest potential.”