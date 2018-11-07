First State-Run National Shelter to Assist Abused Women

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, emphasises a point as she addresses the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 6). + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, emphasises a point as she addresses the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 6).



The Government is advanced in the establishment of the ﬁrst State-run National Shelter to assist women who need to leave abusive environments.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, provided details during a Statement to the House of Representatives on November 6.

She informed that in the last few months, the Government has completed the acquisition of the property and is in the process of transforming it into a centre to accommodate survivors of gender-based violence and their children.

“It will also offer basic necessities, counselling and other forms of support. We acknowledge all those who have graciously donated furniture and other items towards the establishment of the National Shelter,” Ms. Grange said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that national activities to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, will target key stakeholders towards the implementation of the National Strategic Action Plan for the Elimination of Gender-based Violence.

“We will use this observance to undertake signiﬁcant outreach activities in communities that are associated with high levels of violence,” Ms. Grange informed.

Through the Bureau of Gender Affairs, the Ministry has developed and championed the National Strategic Action Plan for the Elimination of Gender-based Violence.

“We have begun to implement this 10-year plan that presents an action-focused approach across all of government to eliminate all gender-based violence,” Ms. Grange noted.