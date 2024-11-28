First AI Lab to Be Established by End of 2025

Plans are under way for the establishment of the island’s first artificial intelligence (AI) lab by the end of 2025 as part of the Government’s digital transformation strategy.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, made the disclosure at the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) Parenting and AI Forum on November 27, at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library.

She said that as AI is becoming an integral part of the modern education landscape and schools increasingly integrate AI, the potential for enhanced learning experiences and greater access to quality education is transforming the sector.

“One of the things we do not currently have in Jamaica is any AI lab, and we are expecting by the end of next year to have our first AI lab in Jamaica. It signals that we are really serious about preparing children for this future,” the Minister said.

Emphasising the exciting possibilities of AI in education, she cited its ability to bridge gaps in access and how it will continue to impact the future of education with the advent of more sophisticated AI applications.

“We want every child to experience that technology and have use of the technology, because that future that we are thinking about where AI is even more integrated into everyday life, we want them to feel like they are part of that future and not left behind, and so we are doing more work to ensure this. We are collaborating with the private sector to achieve this mandate,” the Minister said.

Senator Morris Dixon explained that as part of the larger plan, other specialised labs will be built in schools to ensure that students have a working understanding of the digital technology and are exposed to the opportunities within the space.

“AI by itself is a tool and we want them to be able to use the tool. We are incorporating AI generally across the sector,” the Minister said, adding that the Government is seeking to move the society beyond being merely consumers of the technology to being producers.

“AI is going to transform every single area. One of the things we have to make sure of is that our children have access to the technology so they can continue to be leaders in developing the technology of the future. We in Jamaica will be one of the leaders in this region in AI, and we are actively working to build out the technology infrastructure needed in our schools to encourage them to participate in this world,” she said.