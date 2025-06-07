First AI Lab to Be Established at UTECH

Jamaica’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab will be established at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech Ja) in St. Andrew, by September 1.

In collaboration with the Amber Group, 100 data analysis engineers will be onboarded to create the lab and build agentic AI – a class of AI which can autonomously make decisions and take actions without constant human intervention.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, Senator the Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks, underscored that AI plays a critical role in shaping Jamaica’s future, noting that it is no longer just a tool of convenience.

Addressing the National AI Lab Signing Ceremony, held at AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston on Friday (June 6), Ambassador Marks said AI is a powerful driver of economic transformation, job creation, innovation and global competitiveness.

“With the global AI market expected to reach nearly $3.6 trillion by 2034, Jamaica must position itself as a serious contender. We have the talent, infrastructure and entrepreneurial spirit,” she declared.

Ambassador Marks expressed gratitude to the Amber Group for its pioneering work and unwavering commitment to national development.

“The investments in AI, the Internet of Learning and digital transformation continue to set the bar for innovation in Jamaica. With these collaborations, Jamaica is preparing our people for AI opportunities, which have the potential of transforming lives and bringing financial freedom and independence to many,” she said.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, shared that Jamaica has the capacity to lead in AI.

“The AI lab and the Jamaica Learning Assistant are not gimmicks or gadgets. They are foundational pillars of a new era in education. This is an era in which access to high quality learning is not determined by income level or proximity to a brand name school or innate ability to learn,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She reasoned that educators are being trained in AI literacy and digital pedagogies so that they can guide students confidently through this new era.

“Transformation of education requires bravery. We have chosen to be brave. We have chosen to leapfrog. We’ve chosen this future because Jamaica’s young people deserve not just to be consumers of global technology, but to be the creators of it and we choose this future because our children must be defined not by limits, but by limitless opportunity,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

For her part, HEART/NSTA Trust Managing Director, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, highlighted that the AI Lab guarantees that Jamaica seizes its rightful place in the global digital and technological landscape.

Dr. Ingleton shared that it will serve as a national resource hub for training, research and for the development of AI based curricula.

“We are establishing faculty exchanges and laboratory sharing between HEART and UTech, fostering a seamless learning community. Staff from both institutions will benefit from advanced laboratories and collaborative research, constructing a pipeline of talent steeped in AI and data science,” she explained.

UTech Ja President, Dr. Kevin Brown, reasoned that the institution is well-positioned to serve as the host of the groundbreaking initiative, which will serve as a vibrant hub of creativity and a centre of excellence.

“Our university offers the ideal environment to support this AI lab with the academic infrastructure, research capabilities and the institutional expertise required to sustain its growth. We are committed to fully integrating the lab in our teaching and research programmes, ensuring our students and faculty remain at the forefront of AI innovation and continue to contribute meaningfully to national and regional development,” Dr. Brown said.

He added that it will bring together developers, researchers, entrepreneurs and students who will be empowered to work together to generate ideas, nurture talent and solve real world challenges using cutting edge technology.