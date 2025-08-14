Finance Minister To Seek Extension Of Marcus Garvey Public Sector Graduate Scholarship Programme

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, says she will be seeking approval from Cabinet for funds to extend the Marcus Garvey Public Sector Graduate Scholarship Programme for another five years.

The scholarship programme was first established in 2020 with a five-year investment as part of the Government’s Human Capital Development Strategy.

It is aimed at enhancing the capacity of Jamaica’s public sector by cultivating a cadre of highly skilled professionals committed to public service, with a focus on areas critical to national development.

Thirty Government workers from the 2024 and 2025 cohorts were awarded full scholarships under the programme at a ceremony held on Wednesday (August 13), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

In her address, Mrs. Williams pointed out that the ceremony marked the final year of the initial Cabinet-approved commitment.

“But I have to tell you, after seeing the success of this first Marcus Garvey Public Sector Scholarship Programme, I can assure you that I will be seeking Cabinet’s approval for the funding for the next five years of this programme,” the Minister said.

She further explained that the Government has invested $1 billion into the programme, benefiting 95 scholars, to date.

The Marcus Garvey Public Sector Graduate Scholarship allows recipients to pursue graduate programmes at local and international universities in areas of data science, public policy, public health, climate change, engineering, environmental management, cybersecurity, education, economics, and national security.

“The Marcus Garvey Scholarship embodies our vision for a stronger, more capable, and innovative public sector, one that is equipped with the advanced knowledge, global perspectives, and practical skills needed to meet Jamaica’s most pressing challenges,” Mrs. Williams said.

“It is not merely about financing education. It is about investing in leaders who will transform ideas into action and policies into measurable results,” she added.

The recipients will pursue graduate programmes at the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, University of the West Indies (UWI), Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University and King’s College London.

Upon the completion of their programmes, the scholarship awardees are required to return within Jamaica’s public sector for a period of five years.

This is in keeping with the official Bonding Policy of the Government of Jamaica.