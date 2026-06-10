Finance Minister Provides Details of Money Allocated in Response to Hurricane Melissa

The Government has outlined how it allocated $67 billion in response to Category Five Hurricane Melissa, which impacted Jamaica in October 2025.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, advised that the expenditure was approved through the third and fourth supplementary estimates in the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Addressing Wednesday’s (June 10) Post Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House, she said the Office of the Prime Minister was allocated $189 million and the Ministry of Tourism received $3.4 billion

“Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, $7.5 billion. There was a lot of roads to be repaired, lots of debris to be cleared and so on. Ministry of Finance, $57 million; Ministry of Water, Environment, Climate Change, 3.2 billion; and Ministry of Labour and Social Security, $1.2 billion,” Minister Williams detailed.

She shared that the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information received $2.3 billion, while the Ministry of Health and Wellness got $1.965 billion.

Additionally, Bellevue Hospital got an allocation of $35 million; Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, $280 million and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining received $3 billion to support farmers and fishers.

“Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, $20 million, and you’ll recall that Minister [Aubyn] Hill helped business operators in Border to put their shops back together. Ministry of Energy, $1.5 billion. There was quite a bit of damage at Petrojam,” Minister Williams said.

She added that the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development was allocated $4.6 billion.

“That’s a total of $29.4 billion, then you add to that the $24 billion that was loaned to JPS [Jamaica Public Service] and that brings you to $53.6 billion in the third supplementary,” the Minister said.

Turning to the fourth supplementary, Minister Williams shared that $3 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security received $10 billion for the Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters (ROOFS) Programme, while the Ministry of Health and Wellness was allotted an additional $400 million.