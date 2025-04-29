Finance Minister Highlights Middle Managers’ Key Role in Jamaica’s Economic Growth

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, has underscored the pivotal role middle managers play in driving Jamaica’s economic progress.

“As Minister, I see every day how important strong leadership is to sustaining the progress we’ve made in stabilising our economy, attracting investment and opening new opportunities for our people,” Mrs. Williams said.

She declared that middle managers are “the energy that gets things done” as they move their companies along, exhibiting true leadership that shapes the transformation of teams and influences the drive towards national development.

“[True leadership] is the consistent demonstration of values, authenticity and strategic focus that leaves behind a real legacy… one not written in résumés but in lives changed, organisations built, and futures secured. I know that you know that titles may grant authority, but only influence grounded in service, discipline and integrity builds the trust that moves countries like Jamaica ahead,” Mrs. Williams said.

She was addressing stakeholders on day one of the Make Your Mark Consultants (MYMC) two-day Middle Managers’ Leadership Conference at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (April 29).

Mrs. Williams noted that strategic and decisive leadership is especially critical in navigating current global uncertainties.

“In today’s increasingly dynamic global trade environment, Jamaica’s agility or ability to move swiftly, decisively and strategically is essential for national success; and at the execution level, it is you, it is our middle managers who drive that success.

You’re the ones ensuring that vision becomes reality, solving problems, coaching teams, delivering results and adapting to change with confidence and clarity,” she contended.

The Minister further pointed out, “In a Jamaica that is growing steadily stronger with sound leadership, prudent economic management, historic low unemployment rates, a transparent inflation-targeting regime, real investments in education, infrastructure, and innovation, it is clear that, as a country, we are on the right path.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Williams lauded MYMC for organising what she described as the premier management conference in Jamaica, noting that the event is critical as Jamaica navigates an increasingly complex global economy.

She noted that this year’s conference theme – ‘A Legacy of Change, Transformation and Execution’ – is apt for the occasion.

“It reminds us that leadership is not about titles, offices, or positions. It’s about action [and] the courage to move when others hesitate. It’s about vision… the ability to see beyond today’s challenges and into tomorrow’s possibilities. Most importantly, it’s about influence – the ability to inspire people to believe in a cause greater than themselves, to push past limits to build institutions that will stand the test of time,” the Minister emphasised.

Mrs. Williams encouraged the participating middle managers to take advantage of the conference by actively engaging in the discussions, learning from the experts, sharpening their skills and strengthening their networks so they can be better and stronger leaders, driving Jamaica’s continued growth and transformation.