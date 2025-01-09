Finance Minister Encourages Take-Up of Gov’t’s MyHR+ Platform by All MDAs

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, is encouraging ministries which have not yet signed up to the Government’s MyHR+ platform, to do so.

“[This is] to ensure that all employees are on an essential system, [so] that payrolls can be processed without errors, employees can view their records [and] have access to it. I know about this from being at the Ministry of Education and Youth [with] 40,000 people,” Mrs. Williams said.

She was speaking during the Finance Ministry’s Public Sector Service Excellence Conference and Awards function at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (January 9).

MyHR+ is an integrated human resource and payroll system that is being implemented in the government service.

It is a major component of the Public Sector Transformation Programme.

Mrs. Williams explained that the human resource and payroll system at the Education Ministry was “still manual, when I walked in the door”.

“I… insisted that we get into the 21st century with the implementation of this very important system where teachers who wanted to get their information didn’t have to drive into [Kingston], or… try to reach somebody at the Ministry,” she stated.

The Minister maintained that “we must give people the power to be able to get the information they need in the timeframes in which they need it”.

“I’m pointing that out as an example, just to say that the system has been around in government for a long time, but not all ministries have embraced it; and I’m saying to those ministries that have not, please get on board,” she further underscored.

Noting that, “it’s going to take you a while to get it done”, Mrs. Williams said, “the important thing is that you begin and that you keep at it”.

“Because, at the end of the day, [it] will significantly improve your service to the employees in your ministry and… improve the service of your ministry to external persons that you are serving,” she added.

The Minister further posited that a modern citizen-centred public service is a foundation of national development.

“When public services deliver with fairness, care and excellence, it uplifts, not just individuals but entire communities. It enhances the ease of doing business, it attracts investment and fosters national pride,” Mrs. Williams stated.

The Service Excellence Conference and Awards Ceremony is in partial fulfilment of the requirements of the Service Excellence Programme.

It aims to build a culture of service excellence within the ministries, departments and agencies.

The event is intended to provide a platform for learning and celebration, as it seeks to build capacity and empower the nation’s public servants through powerful discussions and presentations and recognise stellar achievements by the government entities.