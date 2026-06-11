Finance Minister Assures FSC Stability and Viability After $500M Withdrawal

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, has assured that the Government’s $500-million withdrawal from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) poses no threat to the entity’s stability or its continued viability.

“From time to time, and based on Government’s revenue requirements, the financial sector may request distribution of surpluses, reserves, or financial investments in excess of requirements for working capital from self-financing agencies,” she said.

Addressing Wednesday’s (June 10) Post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House, Minister Williams explained that such requests are typically made following an assessment of the FSC’s financial position, ensuring that any distribution will not compromise the entity’s viability.

“Based on the strength of the FSC’s balance sheet and based on the projections of the institution, both the FSC and the Ministry had a joint understanding that a $500-million distribution would be granted,” she advised.

Mrs. Williams further noted that the Ministry has pledged to maintain ongoing communication with the FSC.

“In the event of any financing needs from the FSC, we stand ready, and we did put that in writing to the FSC,” she said.