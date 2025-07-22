Finance Minister Applauds Ppc’s Five Years of Exemplary Service Since 2020

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, has commended the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) for its exemplary performance since becoming operational in 2020.

“As the Minister with responsibility for the Public Procurement Commission, I must commend the entire team for their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and integrity in public service. This milestone, these five years, is a testament to what is possible when purpose and professionalism align,” Mrs. Williams said.

She was speaking during the PPC’s fifth anniversary thanksgiving service at Celebration Church in Portmore, St. Catherine, on Sunday (July 20).

Minister Williams highlighted several key accomplishments of the PPC over the past five years, including the attainment and continued retention of ISO 9001:2015 certification; expansion of the supplier registration system; and a reduction in the processing time from 60 days to an average of just one week.

“Indeed, over the past five years, the PPC… has distinguished itself, not just through technical achievements but through a steadfast culture of service and collaboration,” she said.

Mrs. Williams noted that during fiscal year 2024/25, the PPC reviewed and endorsed public procurement contracts valued over $154 billion, underscoring its contribution to national development.

“These are not just statistics. They are seeds sown into the nation’s development. They are schools which have been enhanced, roads which have been built, services delivered, and lives touched all across Jamaica,” the Minister outlined.

The PPC’s year-long fifth anniversary celebrations are being held under the theme ‘Celebrating Excellence! Strengthening Partnerships’.

To commemorate the milestone, the agency will host a series of activities, including an Anniversary Lecture Series targeting tertiary institutions; poster and jingle competitions for students, and the PPC National Procurement Partnership Breakfast.

PPC Executive Director, Nadia Morris, who spoke during the church service, affirmed the agency’s commitment to its strategic objectives – promoting integrity in the procurement process, fostering public confidence, and maximising economy and efficiency in government procurement.

“May the next five years bring even greater impact, innovation, and inclusive growth,” Mrs. Morris said.