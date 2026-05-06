Final Preparations Under Way to Implement Power Wheeling

The Government is finalising preparations for the implementation of power wheeling in Jamaica, following the completion and gazetting of the required regulations.

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that final discussions are under way to settle tariffs and billing arrangements.

He was making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 5.

Power wheeling will allow Jamaicans who generate excess electricity in one location to be able to use the credit obtained from the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) at another site.

It is another initiative by the Government to make the energy sector more robust and realise efficiencies.

“At the same time, the updated National Energy Policy, along with its supporting Action Plan and sub-policies, is being finalised for submission to Cabinet, for which I signed before coming to Parliament,” Mr. Vaz told the House.

He informed that the policy sets a clear pathway towards a modern energy system that is secure, reliable, affordable, and sustainable.

The Minister noted that that it addresses key national priorities, including expanding access to the remaining five per cent of Jamaicans without electricity, improving system efficiency, maintaining affordability, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters.

“In practical terms, this is about building an energy system that works for the Jamaican people, one that reduces costs over time, supports economic growth, and protects us from external shocks,” Mr. Vaz said.