Final Call for National Festival of the Performing Arts Entries: Deadline January 10

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is reminding prospective performers for the 2025 National Performing Arts Festival that the deadline for entries is this Friday, January 10 at midnight.

The JCDC had originally set the deadline for Friday, December 13, 2024, but extended it to give participants more time to navigate the Commission’s new automated application platform, JCDC Awards Force.

This platform allows users to submit entries from anywhere and track their progress from auditions through to the parish and national finals.

Participants can access the platform via the Commission’s website at www.jcdc.gov.jm.

Executive Director of the JCDC, Lenford Salmon, noted that the team at the JCDC is pleased with the number of entries thus far, but is encouraging those who are desirous of entering to meet the January 10 deadline as there is no chance of a further extension.

“This is your final chance to get entries in for the up-coming season. Based on the schedule of events, with auditions starting across the island in another two weeks there will be no opportunity to extend the deadline, so all participants will have to ensure that the entries have been submitted.”

Salmon also reminded applicants that they can submit their entry even if the actual performance is not yet fully prepared, as long as it will be ready in time for the parish auditions, starting on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The National Festival of the Arts welcomes performers of all levels—from primary to tertiary educational institutions, as well as individuals and community groups—to participate in the areas of Speech, Dance, Music, Drama, and Traditional Folk Forms.

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the JCDC website at www.jcdc.gov.jm , where they can review the rules and guidelines and access the JCDC Awards Force platform to submit their entry.

For further assistance, participants may also contact or visit their nearest JCDC parish office.