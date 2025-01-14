Film of Jamaican-Born Actress/Film Producer to Premiere February 7

Jamaican-born actress and film producer, Jacinth Headlam, is back in the island to promote her film, ‘Love After Holidays’, set to premiere on Friday, February 7, at Carib 5, Crossroads, in Kingston.

“I am so, so excited. I am so grateful for this opportunity. It’s an amazing film with legendary actors and you don’t want to miss it,” Miss Headlam told JIS News during a recent interview.

The film features a legendary cast, including Paul Campbell, Malik Yoba, Richard Bird, Jeremy Meeks, and Jacinth Headlam herself.

Miss Headlam, who is the leading actress, said it was inspired by her book, ‘Love After’, a motivational self-help book, which speaks about her memoir.

She said that the book deals with “the power of forgiveness, triumph, how you transform your pain into purpose, restoration and redemption”.

According to Miss Headlam, the story addresses the emotional impact of divorce, particularly on children.

“Oftentimes when a family splits up because of a divorce, we don’t think who it really affects. It affects the children; nobody thinks about the children and the family that is being divided. It is all about the divorcee,” she said.

“This movie really showcases the art of forgiveness, redemption and restoration. I am excited to tell this story and to show my truth through the art of forgiveness,” Miss Headlam added.

When asked why she chose Jamaica for the premiere, Mis Headlam said: “This is my root. I was born and raised in Jamaica, so for me any film that I make I sprinkle my culture throughout all my works. I always come back home for my book and film release.”

The premiere of Love After Holidays will be a highlight of Reggae Month 2025, a celebration of Jamaica’s music and cultural heritage.

Activities for Reggae Month are coordinated by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, along with music industry partners, led by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA).