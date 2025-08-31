Fewer Murders In St. James Thanks To Police-community Collaboration

The St. James Police Division has recorded a significant decline in murders this year, a development attributed to intensified law enforcement operations and strengthened community partnerships, according to Commanding Officer, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Eron Samuels.

According to data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), St. James recorded approximately 36 murders up to August 18—down from 87 during the same period last year—reflecting a decline of more than 58 percent.

“We have been really pushing hard, in terms of working with the citizens in St. James,” SSP Samuels tells JIS News.

He explains that the Division’s strategy combines visible street patrols with targeted operations aimed at known offenders involved in major crimes.

“We are ensuring a strong police presence, particularly in areas with high crime rates, and establishing strong working relationships with the communities,” the senior officer adds.

SSP Samuels further emphasises the role of intelligence-led policing in the Division’s strategy.

“Everything that we do is intelligence-led. Even during traffic operations, we encourage our officers to incorporate an intelligence aspect. This allows us to understand the landscape and ensures that we have information about criminal activity on the ground,” he informs.

SSP Samuels says the Division’s operations also target gang-related crime, “because St. James has… many gangs.”

He further emphasised that technology continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing crime prevention efforts, with the Division expanding its use of surveillance camera systems and drone technology.

“We are looking to expand our current cadre of drone pilots to incorporate drones in patrols by late this year to early next year,” SSP Samuels adds.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer says the St. James Division maintains robust engagement with youth and community stakeholders.

“We have our police youth clubs that serve as a gateway between the police and young people. We are trying innovative ways to keep them engaged and even help them develop businesses or other opportunities within their communities,” he informs.

SSP Samuels further underscores the importance of sustained collaboration with local organisations.

“Through Municipal Corporation meetings and other committee engagements, persons have opportunities to speak with our officers about issues they are facing,” he indicates.

Looking ahead, SSP Samuels says the Division will maintain its strategic focus on the principal actors driving violent crime in St. James.

These persons, he notes, include “those who hire others to commit harm”, adding “we want the public to know the kind of individuals they are dealing with.”

SSP Samuels encourages residents to actively partner with the police in advancing public safety across St. James.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Residents must work with the police to ensure their communities remain safe,” he emphasises.

The St. James Police Division remains steadfast in its commitment to crime reduction, employing intelligence-led strategies, advanced technologies, and collaborative partnerships to enhance public safety across the parish.