Festival Queen 2025 is New Reading Ambassador

The Jamaica Library Service (JLS) has named Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, Brithney Clarke, as its new Reading Ambassador.

The announcement was made during the JLS 2025 National Reading Competition Awards Ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Thursday (August 28).

Ms. Clarke shared that when she was approached by the JLS about the ambassadorship, it was an immediate yes.

“I knew that I had to be a part of this initiative because it truly resonates with who I am and what I represent. I often say that I’ve been to more countries than I can count. I’ve met people from all walks of life and I’ve lived through some of the greatest adventures imaginable without even needing a passport or a visa. How have I done that? Through reading,” she shared.

Ms. Clarke reasoned that as Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, she has been charged with carrying forward Jamaica’s culture and values.

She underscored that her platform is one of cultural ambassadorship – showing the world that Jamaica’s heritage is not only rich but deeply connected to the development of strong, confident and capable citizens.

In her new role as JLS Reading Ambassador, Ms. Clarke intends to build on that spirit through her national project, titled ‘Read, Speak, Lead’, which is designed to empower Jamaicans through literacy and public speaking.

“Read, because knowledge opens doors and fuels imagination. Speak, because confidence in expression allows us to share that knowledge with the world, and lead, because the goal is to empower Jamaicans to transform their lives, their communities and their nation,” she explained.

Ms. Clarke is committed to showing up wherever she is called by the JLS and using her platform to inspire a renewed love for reading and literacy in all its forms.

“I’m looking forward to an incredible year serving as your ambassador. Together, we can nurture a nation of readers, thinkers and leaders who are proud of their heritage, yet equipped to thrive in a modern world,” she said.