Ferry Basic School Gets Major Upgrade Through UDC Labour Day Initiative

Students at Ferry Basic School in St. Andrew will return to a refreshed and improved learning environment when school reopens, following extensive Labour Day enhancement works carried out by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and its partners.

The improvements include roof repairs and structural strengthening works; demolition and reconstruction of the school’s kitchen; landscaping of the play area; playground improvements; drain cleaning; plumbing repairs; construction of two-bathroom vanities; repainting of sections of the school; and other general renovation works.

The project also included installing corrugated steel mesh covers over drainage areas as part of efforts to improve safety and enhance the overall school environment for students and staff.

Customer Service Manager at the UDC, Diane Hanson, told JIS News that the project formed part of the UDC’s corporate Labour Day initiative, with approximately $1.7 million invested in remedial and upgrade works at the institution.

“We recognised that when we came here, the kitchenette, for example, was not functioning and we realised that our children having a warm meal for lunch is important instead of just having snacks,” Mrs. Hanson said.

“What we have done is to carry out repair works in the kitchen. We actually rebuilt the cabinets and put in the necessary infrastructure to make sure that when we leave here today, they have a functioning kitchen and our children can enjoy a very warm meal daily,” she continued.

She further informed that the school was selected for this year’s Labour Day project because of its proximity to the Raintree Development Complex, one of the agency’s flagship projects.

“We have been selling lots in that vicinity, and so we thought it fitting to be involved in a very meaningful way in the community,” Mrs. Hanson stated, adding that the project also reflects UDC’s commitment to education and child development.

She also expressed appreciation for the support received from community members and project partners, including Edge Chem Ltd. and Fesco Service Station.

“We are grateful for our partners… . They have their teams that are out here today, and of course, we know that with the work that is being done, we’ll see even more children from the community coming out and attending the school here,” she said.

For her part, Principal, Ferry Basic School, Salome Swearing, expressed gratitude for the transformation undertaken at the institution, noting that the school was previously facing significant infrastructural challenges.

“Words can’t even explain… . I’m very grateful for all that is happening,” she said, adding that the improvements will positively impact students by providing a more conducive learning environment.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing what the new school year will be like, now that the school has gotten an upliftment,” Mrs. Swearing added.

The Ferry Basic School is among several projects being undertaken by UDC on Labour Day. Other projects are being executed in Trelawny, St. Ann, St. James, St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Portland, and Kingston.